Woman Dead & Man Injured After Arlington Shooting

January 9, 2017 10:34 AM
Filed Under: Arlington, Cam-Tu Tran, Mayflower Court, Shooting

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – One woman was killed and a man was injured in a shooting in Arlington early Monday. It happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. outside of a home in the 3400 block of Mayflower Court, not far from Mayfield Road. Both of the victims were sitting inside of a car at the time of the attack.

The victims were both transported to Medical City of Arlington. The male continues to receive treatment for his wounds, but the female later died from her injuries. She has since been identified as 30-year-old Cam-Tu Tran. It appears as though Tran lived at the home where the shooting took place.

Crime scene detectives and homicide investigators were called to the scene. Authorities do not believe that this was an attempt at murder-suicide, meaning that the shooting suspect is still on the loose.

Police are still trying to confirm the relationship between the two victims. They are believed to have been dating. It is also not known if the couple knew the suspect in any manner. There has been no description of that suspect released at this time.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia