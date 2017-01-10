85-Year-Old Man Pulls Two Women From Burning Car

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

BURLESON (CBSDFW.COM) – Early Sunday morning 85-year-old Lindell Marbut and his caretaker were rattled by a loud crash outside his country home off of FM 2738 in Johnson County.

“I heard this big boom,” Marbut said. “She come back there screaming and hollering, ‘Somebody has wrecked out in the driveway and their car is on fire!’ ”

While his caretaker ran to get a neighbor, Marbut walked outside as best he could with his cane to see an overturned, burning car.

“And then I heard a woman, her voice. Screaming,” Marbut said.

Marbut went to the broken windshield and used the only tool he had to help the driver.

“I pulled this windshield out with my walking cane,” Marbut recalled. “And here comes a woman’s (the woman who was driving) arm. I got a hold of her and pulled her out.”

Marbut somehow dragged the woman to safety, then went to the back of the vehicle and pried open the rear hatch.

“My neighbor over here was hollering to get away from it, the gas tank might explode,” he said. “But I guess I was lucky.

“I finally got it open enough where you could see that girl’s head sticking out of there.”

Marbut’s caretaker jumped in and pulled the teenager out to safety.

“The tires started exploding, but I didn’t think about that,” Marbut said. “All I was thinking about was getting those girls out of there. I couldn’t think about them burning to death.”

He has now had time to reflect on the lives he saved in his driveway. But Marbut doesn’t think he is a hero.

“I’ve lived my life,” he said. “Rather than standing by there watching somebody burn, if I can help them I’m going to do it. I’d do the same thing again.”

Both women survived and are expected to recover from their injuries.

