Arlington Heights Neighborhood Hoping For Permanent Flooding Fix

FORT WORTH (CBS11) – Homeowners and the City of Fort Worth are working to address the chronic flooding issue in Arlington Heights.

The Arlington Heights Neighborhood Association issued a statement on Tuesday saying it is against the option of voluntary acquisition, calling it ‘destructive and a temporary fix.’

Flooding has plagued the area for more than a decade. Arlington Heights Neighborhood Association President Brenda Helmer said the city needs to address the root of the problem.

“This is not a new issue. The pipes here are 90 years old. A fix should have already been in,” said Helmer. “If not now, when?”

Representatives with the city said that it would cost $25 million to $80 million to fix the pipes.

They’ve proposed voluntary acquisition; tearing down some of the homes in flood-prone areas to create a greenway. Funding would come from a FEMA grant for $5 million, with the city matching $1.6 million in funds.

District 7 council member and Mayor Pro-Tem Dennis Shingleton said he is trying to find a solution to mitigate the flooding.

“I have 13, 14, 15 homeowners who have been badly and drastically flooded in these downpours,” said Shingleton.

Not everyone is agreement with the greenway option, as some fear it would hurt property values and invite crime.

“It still doesn’t solve the issue of flooding for everyone in the neighborhood,” said resident Cheryl Sherwood.

The deadline to apply for the FEMA grant is January 27.

