Best Restaurants In DFW For Valentine’s Day 2017

By Kena SosaIt doesn’t take bags of money to impress your dear one on Valentine’s Day. What makes someone feel important is the amount of thought put into your rendezvous. There are some places that simply breathe romance. Love is in the air in Dallas/Fort Worth. Are you ready to take a deep breath?
Saint Rocco’s New York Italian
3011 Gulden Lane
Dallas, Texas 75212
(469) 320-9707
www.saintroccos.comDeep red walls and intensely romantic Italian decorations are only the beginning of the mood-setting at Saint Rocco’s in Trinity Groves. The brainchild of Phil Romano and Jay Valley, Saint Rocco’s New York Italian takes traditional favorites and adds unexpected twists of flavor. If the wine menu and food aren’t enough of a dose of ecstasy, take your date up to the rooftop, also known as the best view of the city in the city. A close encounter with Dallas’ award-winning cityscape aglow with love will make this an unforgettable combination of love and excitement.
Reata
310 Houston St.
Fort Worth, Texas 76102
(817) 336-1009
www.reata.netSome seek adrenaline mixed with romance on Valentine’s Day. Others prefer quiet companionship and longing stares into each other’s eyes. If you are of the latter favor, try Reata in Fort Worth. The menu features a heart-throbbing array of dishes but what can’t be found elsewhere is the private dining option for lovers at Reata. The rooftop adds intimacy to the ambience with tussled flowers and sweet desserts to share and admire each other over. The only reservations you need are the kind that will hold your table.
Delta Charlie’s
5303 Challenger Drive
Dallas, TX 75237
(214) 623-9944
www.deltacharlies.comValentine’s dinner in the open air is one of romance movies. This made-in-the-stars combination doesn’t have to remain a fantasy. Dinner at Delta Charlie’s at the Dallas Executive Airport just might have an unexpected twist. After a delectable three course dinner including salad, a meaty delicacy and dessert, your date will wonder what surprises you have in store. Patrons who plan ahead can reserve a half hour sightseeing flight for special occasions to accompany the meal and get a breathtaking view of the city and famous landmarks you’ve never seen from above. Don’t let this Valentine’s Day delight fly past you.
The Mansion Restaurant
2821 Turtle Creek Blvd.
Dallas, TX 75219
(214) 443-4747
www.rosewoodhotels.com/en/mansion-on-turtle-creek-dallas/dining/Decades of decadence await those lured by their appetite for elegance and culinary greatness to The Mansion Restaurant at Rosewood on Turtle Creek. It’s impossible to say whether it’s the embrace of the trees, the open air, or the old world epitome of style embodied at The Mansion Restaurant that has kept its place as one of the most coveted venues for over three decades. Most likely, it is the combination of all of its phenomenal qualities that create an atmosphere that is simply eternal. The extensive collection of wine, dishes fit for royalty and your doe-eyed date make for a perfect evening. For an even more exclusive experience, try the Chef’s table for something beyond.
Saint Emilion
3617 W. 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
(817) 727-2871
www.saint-emilionrestaurant.comNeed a restaurant where you can sit close to your date and actually hear and enjoy the whispering in your ear over a plate of exquisitely tasty French cuisine? If so, Saint Emilion is where you want to be for Valentine’s Day in Fort Worth this year. Saint Emilion is bountiful in many ways, including expertise in French food and an endless list of wine. Inspired by the fine food of southern France, this quaint locale will look and feel like you’ve traveled far away for something endearing and glorious. Make reservations soon as this exclusive and intimate eatery will not have an empty chair in February.
