Best Restaurants In DFW For Valentine’s Day 2017

By Kena SosaIt doesn’t take bags of money to impress your dear one on Valentine’s Day. What makes someone feel important is the amount of thought put into your rendezvous. There are some places that simply breathe romance. Love is in the air in Dallas/Fort Worth. Are you ready to take a deep breath?

3011 Gulden LaneDallas, Texas 75212(469) 320-9707 www.saintroccos.com Deep red walls and intensely romantic Italian decorations are only the beginning of the mood-setting at Saint Rocco’s in Trinity Groves. The brainchild of Phil Romano and Jay Valley, Saint Rocco’s New York Italian takes traditional favorites and adds unexpected twists of flavor. If the wine menu and food aren’t enough of a dose of ecstasy, take your date up to the rooftop, also known as the best view of the city in the city. A close encounter with Dallas’ award-winning cityscape aglow with love will make this an unforgettable combination of love and excitement.

310 Houston St.Fort Worth, Texas 76102(817) 336-1009 www.reata.net Some seek adrenaline mixed with romance on Valentine’s Day. Others prefer quiet companionship and longing stares into each other’s eyes. If you are of the latter favor, try Reata in Fort Worth. The menu features a heart-throbbing array of dishes but what can’t be found elsewhere is the private dining option for lovers at Reata. The rooftop adds intimacy to the ambience with tussled flowers and sweet desserts to share and admire each other over. The only reservations you need are the kind that will hold your table.

5303 Challenger DriveDallas, TX 75237(214) 623-9944 www.deltacharlies.com Valentine’s dinner in the open air is one of romance movies. This made-in-the-stars combination doesn’t have to remain a fantasy. Dinner at Delta Charlie’s at the Dallas Executive Airport just might have an unexpected twist. After a delectable three course dinner including salad, a meaty delicacy and dessert, your date will wonder what surprises you have in store. Patrons who plan ahead can reserve a half hour sightseeing flight for special occasions to accompany the meal and get a breathtaking view of the city and famous landmarks you’ve never seen from above. Don’t let this Valentine’s Day delight fly past you. Related: Best Valentine’s Travel Destinations Near DFW

2821 Turtle Creek Blvd.Dallas, TX 75219(214) 443-4747 www.rosewoodhotels.com/en/mansion-on-turtle-creek-dallas/dining/ Decades of decadence await those lured by their appetite for elegance and culinary greatness to The Mansion Restaurant at Rosewood on Turtle Creek. It’s impossible to say whether it’s the embrace of the trees, the open air, or the old world epitome of style embodied at The Mansion Restaurant that has kept its place as one of the most coveted venues for over three decades. Most likely, it is the combination of all of its phenomenal qualities that create an atmosphere that is simply eternal. The extensive collection of wine, dishes fit for royalty and your doe-eyed date make for a perfect evening. For an even more exclusive experience, try the Chef’s table for something beyond.