Cowboys Fans Grab Team Gear & Hope To Win Tickets

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Cowboys are back at practice on Tuesday as they get ready for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers. Fans are getting ready too, snapping up team gear and hoping for a chance to win tickets to the NFL playoff showdown.

All it takes to score yourself some tickets are a smartphone and a Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat or Instagram account.

Every day this week, the Cowboys are holding a scavenger hunt to give away two tickets and a parking pass to Sunday’s playoff game. The team begins posting clues on their social media accounts at about 8:00 a.m. and each one brings followers another step closer to the secret location, where tickets are waiting to be found.

The total prize value is about $535. Monday’s final clue took the winners to the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge in Dallas. There are still four more giveaways — Tuesday through Friday.

Fan gear is slightly less elusive, but still in high demand.

Cowboys items are topping sales at Rally House in Plano. Jerseys for rookie stars Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott are starting to be hard to find. But fans seem to be interested in anything — baby clothes, shot glasses, duct tape — as long as it is blue and silver. “Even dishware, kitchen utensils, anything,” said Rally House employee Keleb Ziegler. “Fans are so much supportive of the Cowboys right now.”