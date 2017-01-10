Crews Responding To Brush Fire Near DFW Airport

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DFW AIRPORT (CBSDFW.COM) – There is a brush fire near DFW Airport. It started around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Someone who works nearby tweeted video of the fire:
The airport tweeted an alert to travelers to avoid Northgate Dr. and use International Pkwy to Rental Car Dr. as alternate route to get to the airport.
Also on Tuesday, Tarrant County implemented a 90-day outdoor burning ban due to the dry, windy conditions.
More to come.
(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)