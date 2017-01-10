Dallas ISD Plans Land Grab Of Jakes Hamburgers For School

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Independent School District has put the original Jakes Hamburgers and other businesses on notice that it plans to use eminent domain to purchase their property and build a school.

Reaction from local business owners was swift; their frustration fueling a will to fight back.

“I don’t think it’s fair that they’re moving all of us out… but I guess we’re the little man here so we don’t have anything to say on it,” said Angel Fernandez with First Cash Pawn.

An employee of the family-owned small business, Fernandez is one of many who feels forced into a deal by the school district.

The owner of an antique store nearby has hired an attorney after receiving a letter from Dallas ISD informing her of their plans. Antique Dealer Barbara Falk bought the building only four years ago, and spent tens of thousands of dollars refurbishing it.

“It’s like… we’re going to buy your property and you have very little choice whether you want to sell it or not,” said Falk of the letter sent informing her of Dallas ISD’s plans.

Dozens of vendors who rely on the antique store’s sales will also be impacted by DISD taking the property.

The owner of a gas station, which the district is eying told CBS11 there’s no way they will move, unless “for the right price.

The district said this is the first step in a long, fluid process – and that nothing is anywhere close to final.

Despite this, most small businesses feel like unless they want to hire a lawyer – it’s hopeless.

The district will hold a community meeting Wednesday night at 6 p.m. at Jill Stone Elementary School up the street to hear people’s grievances.

