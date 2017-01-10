DFW Area Buzzing About Cowboys Playoff Game

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ARLINGTON (CBS11) – Sunday’s much anticipated NFL playoff game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium in Arlington has fans buzzing with excitement throughout North Texas.

It’s been kind of crazy. Anywhere you go it’s nothing but Cowboy talk,” said fan Charles Drake.

From sports radio in DFW and almost every corner of the Metroplex you’ll find fans talking up America’s Team.

Tickets to the game sold out within the first half hour the day they went on sale.

Anyone wanting a ticket now will have to either pay big bucks or think of some creative ways to get their hand on the hot ticket.

Mark Torres was at AT&T Stadium on Tuesday trying to score a pair of tickets through a social media scavenger hunt put on by the team.

The Dallas Cowboys are giving away a pair of tickets each day this week.

Torres said he didn’t win the tickets on Tuesday but he will be at again Wednesday.

“It’s kind of fun honestly. I was excited,” he said about the scavenger hunt.

