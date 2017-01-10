Disabled Equestrians Compete In Fort Worth Competition

CBS11[1]
CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA21[1]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here [...]
MeTv_212[1]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD_1080[1]
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-634-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
1053_theFan[1]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]
HAPPENING NOW: Live Coverage Of U.S. Attorney General Confirmation Hearings From CBSN | Read More

Disabled Equestrians Compete In Fort Worth Competition

January 10, 2017 11:10 AM By Jennifer Lindgren
Filed Under: Chisholm Challenge, disabilities, Fort Worth, Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, Horse Riding, Jonathan Merchant

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo kicks off this coming weekend, but Tuesday could be the most inspiring day in the arena. Riders practice all year for the Chisholm Challenge, a competition for equestrians with disabilities. Everyone in the building has an uplifting story to share.

The event was put together by 13 therapeutic horseback riding organizations for more than 200 riders from across Texas of all ages and disabilities. The Chisholm Challenge has evolved into the largest competition for equestrians with disabilities in the whole world.

One of the competitors on Tuesday was Jonathan Merchant, a quadriplegic Army veteran. He was told by doctors 17 years ago that he would never be able to ride a horse again. But on Tuesday morning, Merchant won his event.

“If they were to come out and see the event, they’ll be inspired,” Merchant explained. “All the riders with different disabilities, if they can get on a horse and show they can do it, I think it inspires other people who have no disability — wipes away their excuses — to get out there and enjoy life.”

The competition runs until 5:00 p.m. and is free for the public to attend. Click here for details.

More from Jennifer Lindgren
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia