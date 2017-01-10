Ford Adding Diesel Engine & More To F-150

CBS11[1]
CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA21[1]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here [...]
MeTv_212[1]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD_1080[1]
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-634-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
1053_theFan[1]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]
WIND ADVISORY: Current Conditions | Video Forecast | Live Radar | Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | App

Ford Adding Diesel Engine & More To F-150

January 10, 2017 8:07 AM
Filed Under: cars, ford

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DETROIT (AP) – For the first time, Ford is offering a diesel engine on its F-150 pickup.

The change is one of several coming for America’s best-selling pickup in the 2018 model year. The revamped truck goes on sale this fall, with the diesel option following in the summer of 2018.

The F-150 is just two years into a revolutionary change. In 2015, Ford started making the truck’s body out of aluminum to save weight and increase fuel economy. A few months ago, the company introduced a new 10-speed transmission for the truck.

The frequent updates show what a crucial vehicle the F-150 is for Ford, says Karl Brauer, the senior director of content at Cox Automotive. The F-150 has been the nation’s best-selling truck since 1977. Last year, Ford sold more than 820,000 F-Series pickup trucks; that’s 93 trucks every hour.

“They’re not even going to remotely keep it from being competitive,” Brauer said.

Ford Motor. Co offers diesel versions of its heavy-duty pickups, but hasn’t so far on the F-150. Todd Eckert, Ford’s truck marketing manager, said customers were asking for a diesel to improve towing capacity. Diesel engines are also more efficient, which will help Ford meet rising fuel economy standards.

Ford also needed a diesel for competitive reasons. The Nissan Titan and Ram 1500 pickups added diesels in the last few years, and Fiat Chrysler says diesels now make up 10 to 15 percent of its Ram sales.

Ford won’t say what percent of F-150 sales it expects to be diesels. It also won’t reveal projected fuel economy.

The new truck will still be aluminum-sided, but each trim level will have a new grille that looks wider and more horizontal than the current one. A big “F-150” will now be stamped into the tailgate. There are also new wheel designs.

In addition to the 3.0-liter diesel, engine choices include a new 3.3-liter V6 and upgraded versions of Ford’s 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 and 5.0-liter V8. The 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 released this year will also be available.

Ford has added optional safety features, including automatic braking with pedestrian detection and adaptive cruise control that works in stop-and-go traffic. The new truck will also serve as a Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 10 devices.

Ford showed off the truck Monday at the North American International Auto Show. It will be made at plants in Dearborn, Michigan, and Kansas City, Missouri.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia