Jerry Jones Expects Crawford, Lawrence & Claiborne To Play Sunday

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – The Cowboys have a lot of question marks on defense heading into this Sunday’s divisional matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

Defensive end Demarcus Lawrence, defensive tackle Tyrone Crawford and cornerback Morris Claiborne were all seen as questionable to suit up.

Speaking to the GBAG Nation Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan, Cowboys owner and CEO Jerry Jones talked openly about his expectations for those players, and seemed to indicate that they would all play.

“(Crawford’s) work there at left defensive end will be completely a must that we get a good performance out of him,” Jones said. “(Lawrence) is really as ready as he’s been all season. We just have to see how he holds up.”

Regarding Claiborne, Jerry said, “He’s going to have rust because he’s been off but some of the things he does, you can’t coach. And they’re not necessarily from experience, they’re just his natural gifts. We’ll benefit from those. We certainly know that he was playing at the highest level and best level that he’s played in his career before he got his setback, his injury.”

“I would hope that he could take right up where he left off. That’s probably optimistic but we will certainly be better off with him being out there than we would be if he were watching the game,” Jones said.

Monday, COO Stephen Jones told 105.3 The Fan that they are “all available” for the game against Green Bay. Although, he did later say that he wasn’t sure if La’el Collins will be able to play. The younger Jones added that they will evaluate Collins later this week in practice to see how he does.

