Man Arrested For Killing Kitten On Last Day Of Work At Animal Center

DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Denton Police arrested a man Tuesday for allegedly killing a kitten while working at the Linda McNatt Animal Adoption Center in December.

Former center employee, David Goucher, 22, faces one charge of Cruelty to a Non-Livestock Animal.

Denton Police said on December 16, at 9:30 a.m., officers responded to a call at the center saying an employee had injured and killed a kitten while he was working at the center.

Officers were told Goucher had previously given a notice of resignation and killed the kitten on his last day of work there.

Police said an officer spoke to an employee who witnessed the crime. She said the Goucher was holding the kitten while attempting to change its collar. The kitten became irritated and bit his hand. The employee said Goucher then raised up the hand he was holding the kitten with and threw it forcefully on the floor. The kitten died shortly after this from the injuries it sustained.

Police said the center has a policy to report anytime an employee is bitten by an animal. However, the Goucher did not report it and failed to seek medical attention for the kitten. He logged the animal out as, “sick, died in shelter,” according to what the shelter told police.

The Denton Police Department is currently investigating the report. Under the statute Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animals it states a person commits and offense if the person tortures an animal or in a cruel manner kills or causes serious bodily injury to an animal.

