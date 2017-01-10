HAPPENING NOW: Live Coverage Of U.S. Attorney General Confirmation Hearings From CBSN | Read More

Monopoly Fans Voting On Newest Game Tokens

January 10, 2017 1:18 PM
Filed Under: Games, Hasbro, monopoly

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) – Hashtags, emojis and even a rubber duck may replace dogs, cats and hats in an upcoming version of the Monopoly board game.

Hasbro Inc. began a worldwide contest Tuesday to let people choose the eight tokens to be included in the next generation of the property acquisition game, based on the real-life streets of Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Longtime staples of the game including the hat, the Scottie dog and the wheelbarrow could see themselves replaced by a winking emoji, a hashtag, a clunky ’80s-style cellphone, or a pair of bunny slippers.

Voting runs through Jan. 31 at www.VoteMonopoly.com. The Pawtucket, Rhode Island-based company will announce the results March 19.

The version of the game with the new fan-picked tokens will go on sale in August.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia