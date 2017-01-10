Police Searching For Arlington Thieves Caught On Tape

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Arlington are looking for a pair of burglary suspects who they say “did not play nice over the holiday season.”

According to investigators, the man and woman broke into the home of an elderly couple, who were out working and making an honest living, and stole pretty much anything they “could get their hands on.” The thieves took jewelry, credit cards, electronics and the passports of the homeowners.

Since the burglary the suspects have tried to use the elderly victim’s identity to get credit cards and make purchases. In fact, the pair were captured on surveillance video at a Taco Bell restaurant in Irving, using the victim’s credit card to buy food.

Police believe the suspects are driving a silver or light blue-colored Mercury Grand Marquis.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects in the video above or has any information about the home burglary is asked to contact Arlington police Detective Pue at 817-459-5808.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)