Students Make Move To Different Campus After Mold Closes School

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As the New Year begins there’s a new school for students attending Sarah Zumwalt Middle School in east Oak Cliff. Today students will report to a new campus.

The middle of the year switch-a-roo was made after major concerns were raised about mold and the air quality inside Zumwalt.

Starting this morning, students will be bussed a little more than a mile away to A. Maceo Smith New Tech High School where they’ll stay for the rest of the year. The move affects about 350 students.

While Dallas Independent School District (DISD) officials say there’s no immediate danger at Zumwalt, there is an urgent need for renovations at the school.

Unacceptable air quality levels and mold problems have plagued the school for some time. Now the DISD is spending nearly $6 million replace the heating and ventilation system and make infrastructure repairs.

Students had remained on the campus until winter break; with air purifier systems in use and areas where airborne mold counts exceeded acceptable levels cordoned off.

Last month student Alberto Luciano said the situation had been like that, on and off, for the past year. “It was only the first floor,” he said. “They had blocked everything and some classrooms were shut down too.”

Before Christmas break parent Shon Morgan also voiced her concerns. “This could be health hazardous;” she said. “If it’s important [enough] to move the children from one place to another, it’s something serious. I feel like all parents need to be notified ahead time about what’s happening.”

Bus drivers held a practice run to A. Maceo Smith yesterday. Dallas County Schools added two more buses to the route to help with the transition.

Students shouldn’t see any schedule changes, since anyone who goes to after school programs will still have a ride.

