Suspect In Throat-Slashing Of Wife, Son Extradited Back To Texas

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A man suspected of slashing the throats of his wife and 3-month-old son has been extradited back to North Texas and is being held on a capital murder charge.

Thirty-five-year-old Craig Vandewege was booked Tuesday into the Tarrant County jail in Fort Worth.

He was arrested in Colorado after he told police during a traffic stop that he was having a “long week” because his wife and child had been murdered and he was being blamed.

He told officers that his family had moved from the Denver area in 2016 and that he had returned to bury them.

Police have said Vandewege called 911 on December 15 and said he returned from work to his Fort Worth home and found his wife, Shanna Riddle Vandewege, and their son Diederik dead.

In the arrest warrant affidavit issued last year, the detective who took the call said he listened and that Vandewege spoke “in an overly calm manner” and “wasn’t scared that an intruder might still be in his house.”

According to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner, 36-year-old Shanna Vandewege died from a cut to her neck similar to the wound that killed her infant son.

