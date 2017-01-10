Tarrant County Implements Burn Ban

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Due to the dry and windy conditions, the Tarrant County Commissioner’s Court approved an outdoor burning ban for Tarrant County on Tuesday.
The ban will be in place for the next 90 days.
According to the Tarrant County Fire Marshal, the county “is under imminent threat of severe damage, injury, or loss of life or property resulting from the threat of wildfires due to the dry grass conditions and gusty winds that occur during the winter season; therefore, all outdoor burning in Tarrant County is PROHIBITED.”
Anyone who violates the court order prohibiting outdoor burning can be fined up to $500.
Residents in the rural areas are strongly encouraged to keep an area of about 30 feet mowed around your home and out buildings to prevent a fire from reaching your structures.
