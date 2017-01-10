CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM
WIND ADVISORY: Current Conditions | Forecast | Radar | Traffic | Closings | Facebook | Twitter | App

Texas Man Pleads Guilty To Fraud In Lottery Scandal Case

January 10, 2017 5:40 AM
Filed Under: Jackpot, Lottery, Lottery Ticket, lottery winnings, lotto ticket, Megabucks, Multi-State Lottery Association, scam

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Texas businessman has pleaded guilty to fraud and admitted to helping lottery computer technician Eddie Tipton cash jackpots in a multi-state number-fixing scheme that netted $2 million.

Robert Rhodes pleaded guilty in a Des Moines courtroom Monday. Iowa prosecutors will seek two years of probation.

Rhodes says he helped Tipton try to cash a $16.5 million 2010 Iowa Hot Lotto ticket but suspicious officials never paid.

Rhodes agreed to testify against Tipton and his brother, Tommy Tipton. They’re charged in Iowa for tinkering with computers to make lottery numbers predictable in Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma and Wisconsin games. They deny the charges.

Rhodes says he’ll also plead guilty in Wisconsin where he’ll likely get six months in jail and a requirement to repay $391,500, half of a 2007 Megabucks jackpot.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia