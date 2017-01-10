Video: Strong Winds Wreak Havoc On Southern Colorado

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

EL PASO COUNTY, CO (CBSDFW.COM) – Semis flipped. Trees ripped out of the ground. Roof shingles flying like a scene from “Wizard of Oz.”

According to KKTV in Colorado Springs, CO strong winds wreaked havoc on southern Colorado Monday, with El Paso County suffering the brunt of it. Fort Carson and the Air Force Academy both reported wind gusts up to 78 mph; the Springs airport, 70 mph gusts; and at Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station, peak wind gusts topped 101 mph — the equivalent to a Category 2 hurricane.

With it, the wind knocked out power to tens of thousands of Colorado Springs Utilities customers; forced an evacuation at the El Paso County Courthouse after part of the roof was torn off; and caused numerous schools and businesses to cancel for the day.

At Wasson High School in east Colorado Springs, two girls were injured after a tree fell; at Rampart High School on the north side of Colorado Springs, students were put under a temporary shelter-in-place status while crews cleaned up several broken windows.

