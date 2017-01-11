Cornyn Shows Support, Introduces Rex Tillerson At Senate Hearing

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

(CBSDFW.COM) – President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for secretary of state is getting the ringing endorsement of Texas senator John Cornyn.

He introduced former Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson at his senate hearing today for the Secretary of State nomination, calling him humble.

“He’s been very active in his days since the Boy Scouts. He later on, became the president of the Boy Scouts. That’s pretty remarkable for a man that’s the head of one of the worlds largest multi-national corporations,” said Cornyn.

Cornyn said he actually met Tillerson for the first time when he was serving as Texas Attorney General and the state sued Exxon Mobil.

“While we didn’t agree on the situation, I came to respect the way he handled himself, even in that adversarial relationship,” Cornyn recalled.

Tillerson was grilled from senators on both sides of the aisle Wednesday about his business dealings with Russia, something Cornyn said wont affect his job.

“He will give the same sort of commitment representing the United States of America around the world, that he gave as head of one of the largest corporations in the world,” said Cornyn.

