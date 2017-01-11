Cowboys Unveil Fan ‘Bandwagon Application’ – Are You On Or Off?

January 11, 2017 7:22 AM By Kristin Weisell
Filed Under: Bandwagon, Cowboys fans, Dallas Cowboys, Dallas Cowboys fan, Fans, football fans, NFL Playoffs, Playoffs

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (KRLD) – As the Cowboys head into the NFL playoffs… after an amazing regular season, fans have been jumping onto the bandwagon right and left.

Now these new fans have a chance to truly show their allegiance.

To have a little fun, the Dallas Cowboys put out a “bandwagon fan” application.

“Applicants” can list how many years they’ve rooted for the team, and even play a little trivia trying to name a few Cowboys players who aren’t Dak, Zeke, or Dez.

Of course, applicants must also list if they mind working on Thanksgiving!

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

More from Kristin Weisell
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia