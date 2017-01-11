Cowboys Unveil Fan ‘Bandwagon Application’ – Are You On Or Off?

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter
DALLAS (KRLD) – As the Cowboys head into the NFL playoffs… after an amazing regular season, fans have been jumping onto the bandwagon right and left.
Now these new fans have a chance to truly show their allegiance.
To have a little fun, the Dallas Cowboys put out a “bandwagon fan” application.
“Applicants” can list how many years they’ve rooted for the team, and even play a little trivia trying to name a few Cowboys players who aren’t Dak, Zeke, or Dez.
Of course, applicants must also list if they mind working on Thanksgiving!
