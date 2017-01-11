CBS11[1]
Who Is David Shulkin? 4 Things To Know About Trump’s Latest Appointment

January 11, 2017 6:15 PM
Filed Under: david shuklin, Donald Trump, trump cabinet

(CBSDFW.COM) – In President-Elect Donald J. Trump’s first news conference in two months, he announced that David Shulkin would assume the role of Secretary of Veterans Affairs. The VA, which manages a network of 1,700 hospitals and other medical facilities for veterans, has seen an increase in demand for services in recent years due to the increase of veterans returning from Iraq and Afghanistan, and the aging Vietnam War veterans.

Here are a few things you should know about David Shulkin:

1. Shulkin is currently the undersecretary of health for the Department of Veteran Affairs.

He’s been in that position since July 2015 and during this time, he led the charge to provide same-day care for all VA medical centers across the country. He’s also cut the number of veterans waiting for urgent care from 57,000 to 600, according to USA Today.

2. Shulkin doesn’t have a military background.

If Shulkin is confirmed, he will be the first non-veteran to serve as VA Secretary since June 2015.

3. Shulkin resigned from a $1.3million a year job in the private sector to work for VA, where he’s paid $170,000 a year.

While $170,000 is no small amount of money, it pales in comparison to his last paycheck.

4. In 2008, Shuklin was named as one of the Top 100 most powerful people in medicine by Modern Healthcare.

This was when Shuklin was President and CEO of Beth Israel Medical Center in New York. He received a BA from Hampshire College, his MD from Medical College of Pennsylvania followed by an internship at Yale School of Medicine. He was also born in Bala Cynwyd, a suburb of Philadelphia.

