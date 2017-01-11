Driver Of Texas Crash That Killed 4 Sentenced To 40 Years

January 11, 2017 9:00 PM
Filed Under: Interstate-35, Kyle, Wilson Molinares

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SAN MARCOS (AP) — A Texas State University student accused of a wrong-way crash near south of Austin that killed four people last year has been sentenced to a combined 40 years in prison after pleading guilty in the case.

Twenty-two-year-old Wilson Molinares was sentenced last month as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors.

According to court records, Molinares will serve 20 years in prison on three counts of intoxication manslaughter. After that prison sentence is finished, he will serve another 20-year sentence on a fourth intoxication manslaughter charge.

Authorities say Molinares was driving in the wrong direction on Interstate 35 near the city of Kyle when he crashed into a minivan on Feb. 19.

Two men, a woman and a baby in the minivan died at the scene. Two girls were injured.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia