Eminent Domain Plans On Hold For DISD

DALLAS (CBS11) – Business owners near Skillman Road and Walling Lane are breathing a sigh of relief after a meeting Wednesday night.

Dallas ISD announced at the public meeting it will put plans to buy a parcel of land in the area for a new elementary school on hold because of community complaints.

The district’s plan is build a school to replace Jill Stone Elementary and ease the overcrowding issues at Hotchkiss Elementary.

DISD Board trustee Dan Micciche said that the plan to purchase the land along Skillman Road is now tabled because of pushback from the community.

“They raised serious and valid objections,” said Micciche.

He said he has recommended the board find an alternative location.

“The administration will pick a piece of property or several pieces of property and bring it to the board for approval,” said Micciche.

CPA and law firm owner, James Lynn received one of the letters suggesting eminent domain.

“I was a little bit frustrated with it. I’ve been in the same place for 40 years,” said Lynn.

Lynn and others said that they were semi-relieved that the businesses would be sparred but said that the letter suggesting eminent domain were heavy handed.

Micciche apologized for the letters and said the situation should have been handled better.

“They were poorly written and on a going forward basis I would recommend that they would revise those letters to make sure that there is no doubt that eminent domain can only be instituted with board approval,” said Miciche.

DISD said it will look to the community for input on proposed locations for the new elementary school.

