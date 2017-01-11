Investigators Believe Motorcyclist Hit Deer Before Fatal Accident

January 11, 2017 6:44 AM
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A man died after a motorcycle crash near Lake Worth overnight and investigators believe the man hit a deer while driving close to the lake.

Fort Worth police say it happened on Watercress Drive near Lakeridge Road right around 12:30 a.m. this morning.

He was tossed from the bike and found lying in the roadway.

He was taken to the hospital but later died.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner identified the man as 53-year-old Fred Bandy.

