Kennedale School On Lockdown Due To Possible Suspect With Gun

KENNEDALE (CBSDFW.COM) – Fellowship Christian Academy in Kennedale is on lockdown.
The school told CBS11 there is possibly a person with a gun nearby.
Arlington Police said the incident began with a pursuit of four people in Arlington. Officers were trying to stop a stolen vehicle.
The pursuit ended near Bowman Springs and Tree Point with the people in the car bailing out.
Three people are in custody. One person is still at large.
Officers found an empty gun magazine inside the car which led officers to believe that suspect is armed.
The search is ongoing
This is a developing story.
