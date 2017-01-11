CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

Kennedale School On Lockdown Due To Possible Suspect With Gun

January 11, 2017 3:41 PM
Filed Under: Fellowship Christian Academy, Kennedale, school lockdown

KENNEDALE (CBSDFW.COM) – Fellowship Christian Academy in Kennedale is on lockdown.

The school told CBS11 there is possibly a person with a gun nearby.

Arlington Police said the incident began with a pursuit of four people in Arlington. Officers were trying to stop a stolen vehicle.

The pursuit ended near Bowman Springs and Tree Point with the people in the car bailing out.

Three people are in custody.  One person is still at large.

Officers found an empty gun magazine inside the car which led officers to believe that suspect is armed.

The search is ongoing

This is a developing story.

