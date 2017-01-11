CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

NBA Fines Mavs’ Anderson $25K For Foul On T-Wolves’ Davis

January 11, 2017 3:22 PM
Filed Under: Dallas Mavericks, Justin Anderson

NEW YORK (AP) – The NBA has fined Dallas Mavericks guard/forward Justin Anderson $25,000 for a flagrant foul against Minnesota Timberwolves guard Kris Dunn.

Anderson was called for a flagrant 1 foul for striking Dunn in the head with 10:45 left in the second quarter of the Timberwolves’ 101-92 victory at the Target Center on Monday.

The league on Wednesday upgraded it to a flagrant foul 2, which is considered unnecessary and excessive.

