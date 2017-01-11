Proposed Fee On Fort Worth Water Bills Could Cover Pothole Repairs

CBS11[1]
CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA21[1]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here [...]
MeTv_212[1]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD_1080[1]
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-634-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
1053_theFan[1]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]

Proposed Fee On Fort Worth Water Bills Could Cover Pothole Repairs

January 11, 2017 5:33 PM By Joel Thomas
Filed Under: City of Fort Worth, fort worth city council, potholes, water bills

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT WORTH (CBS11) – They’re two issues politicians like to avoid; potholed streets and raising voters’ bills. But those two issues may collide as Fort Worth wrestles with decaying streets and demand for more and bigger roads.

“They’re pretty awful,” said Fort Worth resident Jake Allen about the streets. “I used to drive delivery. And it was just really bad on my car. Potholes that were like a foot-and-a-half deep in the middle of the neighborhoods.”

“Yeah, I guess they definitely need some work,” said Fort Worth resident Suna Burghul.

The condition of Fort Worth streets pretty much everyone agrees on, even the City of Forth Worth. It’s transportation department says it has 240 miles of streets in poor condition.

Another 1,200 miles are only in fair condition. Just fixing those roads would cost $500,000.

Add on to that building new roads and expanding existing ones, and the city is looking at nearly $1.8 billion.

A proposal would add a new fee onto water bills to help cover the costs. It would be more than $8 per month more for the average home. A little more than $10 a month more for businesses. Too much of a fee hike? That’s where opinions differ.

“That wouldn’t be bad,” Allen said. “I would be fine with it.”

“It’s already pretty high as it is,” Burghul said. “I think I’m paying $40 a month for one bedroom apartment and I would be pretty upset if it was higher.”

The Fort Worth City Council will discuss the possible fee hike at it’s annual retreat in February.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

More from Joel Thomas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia