Proposed Fee On Fort Worth Water Bills Could Cover Pothole Repairs

FORT WORTH (CBS11) – They’re two issues politicians like to avoid; potholed streets and raising voters’ bills. But those two issues may collide as Fort Worth wrestles with decaying streets and demand for more and bigger roads.

“They’re pretty awful,” said Fort Worth resident Jake Allen about the streets. “I used to drive delivery. And it was just really bad on my car. Potholes that were like a foot-and-a-half deep in the middle of the neighborhoods.”

“Yeah, I guess they definitely need some work,” said Fort Worth resident Suna Burghul.

The condition of Fort Worth streets pretty much everyone agrees on, even the City of Forth Worth. It’s transportation department says it has 240 miles of streets in poor condition.

Another 1,200 miles are only in fair condition. Just fixing those roads would cost $500,000.

Add on to that building new roads and expanding existing ones, and the city is looking at nearly $1.8 billion.

A proposal would add a new fee onto water bills to help cover the costs. It would be more than $8 per month more for the average home. A little more than $10 a month more for businesses. Too much of a fee hike? That’s where opinions differ.

“That wouldn’t be bad,” Allen said. “I would be fine with it.”

“It’s already pretty high as it is,” Burghul said. “I think I’m paying $40 a month for one bedroom apartment and I would be pretty upset if it was higher.”

The Fort Worth City Council will discuss the possible fee hike at it’s annual retreat in February.

