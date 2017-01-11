Packers Fans Invade North Texas

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ADDISON (CBS11) – The Wednesday before the Dallas Cowboys playoff game at AT&T Stadium versus Green Bay, Packers fans are already starting to land in DFW for the much-anticipated match-up.

Fans like Kevin Jackson ditched the freezing rain and cold weather of Wisconsin for the warmer climate of North Texas.

“The reception has been everywhere from don’t hurt us too bad, to it’s going to be a quick game over for you guys to a lot of, ‘Go Pack Go!'” said Jackson.

It is a lot easier for fans of the green and gold to be in “enemy” territory when there are bars like Vernon’s Gastropub in Addison.

The walls are covered with Packer “title” towels, posters, signs and giant Gs welcoming fans known as, Cheeseheads from near and far.

Wisconsin transplant fanatics like Sheila Kichenreuther said while they love Dallas-Fort Worth, when it comes to the gridiron, their hearts are pure cheddar.

“Just because I moved to the state, doesn’t mean I have to be a Dallas Cowboy fan. I am 100 percent green and gold,” said Kuchenreuther.

Green Bay fans said they feel confident they are going to walk away from AT&T Stadium with a win having beaten the New York Giants last week, a team the Cowboys lost to twice this season.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)