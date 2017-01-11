Piano Teacher Arrested For Alleged Sexual Assault Of Child

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WYLIE (CBSDFW.COM) – The Wylie Police Department has arrested a piano teacher named Broderick “Rodgin” Arpon on two counts of Sexual Assault of a Child.

On Monday, January 9, 2017 police responded to a call in the 1300 block of Summerdale Lane in reference to allegations of a sexual assault of a child. Arpon was arrested the next day.

Arpon provided piano lessons out of his home on Summerdale Lane, which is where the incident happened, according to a release from police.

The Wylie Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding the investigation or any unreported incidents to contact Det. Helen Taylor at 214.380.9556

Arpon is being held at the Collin County Jail.

