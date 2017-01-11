TCU Men’s Basketball Team Wins In Austin For First Time In 30 Years

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Vladimir Brodziansky scored 19 points, including the go-ahead basket with 50 seconds remaining, to lead TCU to a 64-61 victory over Texas on Wednesday night.

It was the men’s basketball team’s first win in Austin since 1987.

Jaylen Fisher added 16 points and Kenrich Williams grabbed 13 rebounds for TCU.

Jarrett Allen led Texas with 18 points.

Kerwin Roach Jr. gave Texas (7-9, 1-3 Big 12) a one-point lead with a driving shot with 1:13 remaining. After Brodziansky put TCU (13-3, 2-2) back ahead, Roach missed a layup before Fisher added two free throws. Eric Davis Jr. missed a potential tying 3-pointer with eight seconds left.

TCU went scoreless for more than five minutes, and without a field goal for nearly seven, in the second half. The Horned Frogs trailed by seven with less than nine minutes remaining. Then they made a 12-0 push, including six points by Brodziansky, as Texas went scoreless for 5:33.

