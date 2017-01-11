Teen Admits Throwing Child Across Room; Charged With Capital Murder

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) – A 19-year-old man arrested after a 1-year-old in his care died under suspicious circumstances now faces a Capital Murder charge.

Police were called to a home Jan. 4 in the 1900 block of Rosebud Drive, near East Irving Boulevard, after someone there was reported unconscious. Officers found 17-month-old Olivia Cangemi unresponsive, and paramedics took her to Children’s Medical Center.

Police said the boyfriend of the girl’s mother, Allante Edwards admitted to throwing the little girl across the room prior to a call for medical help. Edwards confessed to police that the little girl never moved or talked after he threw her, according to the probable-cause affidavit.

Additionally, police said Edwards left Olivia in her crib for five to six hours before calling 911.

Doctors treated Olivia for bleeding on the brain, brain swelling, bruising on her forehead and chest, healing rib fractures and possible abdominal trauma, according to the probable-cause affidavit.

Olivia died Monday morning after she was taken off life support.

Edwards is still in the Irving Jail and will be arraigned on the new charge most likely Thursday morning, said police. Additionally, a new bond will be set.

