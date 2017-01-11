CBS 11 NEWS @ 6: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 6:00 PM To 6:30 PM

Texas Track Coach Sategna Returns After Investigation

January 11, 2017 5:47 PM
Mario Sategna, Texas, Texas Track Coach, ut

AUSTIN (AP) – Texas has reinstated head track coach Mario Sategna, who had taken a personal leave of absence in September 2016 and was the subject of a school ethics and misconduct probe.

A joint statement from men’s athletic director Mike Perrin and women’s athletic director Chris Plonsky said all the school’s concerns had been addressed and that Sategna must meet “appropriate responsive measures” in the future. No details were provided.

The school had previously said the investigation did not involve NCAA violations or gender discrimination issues.

Sategna took over the men’s and women’s programs in 2013, and his teams won Big 12 titles in 2015.

In a statement, Sategna said he had to address personal issues and was grateful to be allowed to return to coaching.

