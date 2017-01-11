Victim Struggling As Search For Hit & Run Driver Continues

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) – A routine walk to Garland High School Monday almost took the life of 18-year-old Natalia Estrada.

A witness told police a silver truck ran her down in a crosswalk on South Garland Avenue around 6 a.m. Garland Police are still looking for the hit-and-run driver.

Estrada’s aunt and guardian, Brandy Valdez, spoke to her about it from her hospital bed. “She said the last thing she remembers is crossing the street, hitting the button, crossing the street, then she woke up in the hospital,” said Valdez.

Valdez said her niece’s injuries are overwhelming. “[She’s] fractured, messed up. There’s a list, I have a whole list of a page.”

Estrada’s kidney and liver are lacerated. Her right femoral artery was severed and she had bleeding in the lungs. About half of her body is fractured and she now has a rod connecting her femur to her hip.

“She said that she just wants justice and she’s in a lot of pain,” explained Valdez.

As of Wednesday, Estrada had made it through two surgeries and has two more scheduled for Friday.

While Valdez is optimistic about Estrada’s recovery, she urges the driver to turn themself in. “If it was your family member or your kid, wouldn’t you want someone to come forward? It’s just the right thing to do,” she said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Garland police at 972-485-4840 or Crimestoppers at 972-272-TIPS (8477).

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)