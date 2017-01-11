White Rhino Born At Fossil Rim Wildlife Center

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

GLEN ROSE (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s a boy! A white rhino at Fossil Rim Wildlife Center gave birth to a 140-pound baby on December 4.

Sadly, the mother rejected him at birth, according to Fossil Rim.

“It’s not an uncommon occurrence with first-time mothers,” said Adam Eyres, Fossil Rim hoofstock curator. “Fortunately, he took to a bottle almost immediately and is in very good health. During his first month, the calf was fed every two hours throughout the day and gained almost four pounds a day.”

The rapidly growing calf was already drinking more than three gallons of milk daily in his first week of life and gained 100 pounds in his first month.

He is the first calf of Ursula, who was the 14th-and-final calf of Edith – the oldest southern white rhino recorded in North America to give birth at age 42, according to the wildlife center.

According to Fossil Rim Wildlife Center, white rhinos were considered extinct at the turn of the 20th century, but a small population of them was known about in South Africa. Through excellent conservation efforts, their numbers have increased to approximately 20,400. Poaching is the main threat to rhinos, and since 2007 it has increased exponentially in Africa, so every rhino birth is crucial – whether in the wild or captivity.

The currently unnamed rhino calf will be available for public viewing on the Scenic Wildlife Drive this summer.

