Arlington State Representative Files Bill To Ban Abortions In Texas

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – A state lawmaker from Arlington has filed a bill to ban abortions in Texas.

Republican Rep. Tony Tinderholt’s bill, HB 948, would make all abortions in Texas illegal, regardless of federal laws and regulations.

Tinderholt said he filed the bill on Wednesday to stop the murder of unborn children.

In a news release, Tinderholt office said:

In May 2016, the Republican Party of Texas passed a legislative priority calling on the Texas Legislature to “Abolish abortion by enacting legislation to stop the murder of unborn children; And to ignore and refuse to enforce any and all federal statutes, regulations, executive orders, and court rulings which would deprive an unborn child of the right to life.”

The Abolition of Abortion in Texas Act answers that call by outlawing abortion in Texas.

Current Texas law defines a person to include “an unborn child at every stage of gestation from fertilization until birth.” Texas Penal Code 1.07(26) and (38). However, in spite of that definition of personhood, unborn children have not been protected. Abortion continues because we have allowed the federal courts to overrule the Texas Declaration of Independence, the Texas Constitution, the U.S. Declaration of Independence, and the U.S. Constitution, all of which stand for the fact that the duty of our government is to protect our God-given right to life.

Rep. Tinderholt commented on his bill saying, “Since my first day in office, I’ve stated life begins at conception. Facts and science are on my side. I’ve defended innocent life my entire career and am honored to continue that fight with the filing of HB 948.”

