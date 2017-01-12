CBS11[1]
Baylor’s Stay Atop Rankings Will Likely Be Short

January 12, 2017 7:13 AM
Filed Under: Basketball, Baylor Bears, Big 12

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

WACO (AP) – A look at things to watch this week in the Big 12:

GAME OF THE WEEKEND: Baylor’s stay at No. 1 will likely only last a week — even if the Bears (15-1, 3-1 Big 12) can topple No. 25 Kansas State (13-3, 2-2) on the road on Saturday. West Virginia’s suffocating defense forced the Bears into committing 29 turnovers in an 89-68 loss on Tuesday. But the Wildcats will have plenty to prove as well after falling to Texas Tech 66-65 on a Keenan Evans layup with 15 seconds left Tuesday.

LOOKING AHEAD: Will No. 2 Kansas ascend to the top spot in the wake of Baylor’s loss? The Jayhawks (15-1, 4-0), who rallied to beat Oklahoma 81-70 on Tuesday for their 15th straight win, host Oklahoma State on Saturday. The Mountaineers (14-2, 3-1) travel to Texas, which has struggled for weeks but has enough athletes to give them a scare — and perhaps more. Texas Tech (13-3, 2-2) will play at reeling Oklahoma (6-9, 0-4) on Saturday, while TCU will host Iowa State.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS: The Big 12 has had four different schools reach No. 1 since 2010 — the most of any conference in the country — and the league’s .822 non-conference winning percentage would rank 14th in NCAA history. Oklahoma State’s Phil Forte missed just two free throws in his first 49 attempts. Forte is also second to Iowa State’s Naz Mitrou-Long in 3s made per game. Fellow Cyclone Monte Morris, the AP’s preseason first-team All-America pick at point guard, entered Wednesday’s game against Oklahoma State leading the league in both assists per game (5.7) and assist-to-turnover ratio (5-to-1).

PLAYER TO WATCH: Kansas freshman Josh Jackson has really come along of late. Jackson is averaging 18.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists in his last three games. Jackson’s progression should continue to help take the scoring load off of Frank Mason III (20.4 points per game) — who has taken more shots than anyone else in the league.

ON THE WOMEN’S SIDE: Watch out for surging Texas. The 16th-ranked Longhorns (11-4, 5-0) were the first team in the league to reach 5-0 after thumping Oklahoma State 66-35 on Tuesday. Texas plays at No. 18 West Virginia on Saturday. Like its men’s team, Kansas State was ranked No. 25 this week. No. 2 Baylor (15-1, 4-0) entered Wednesday game against TCU with a scoring margin of plus-43.4. Oklahoma State’s Kaylee Jensen entered the week leading the league in points (18.9) and rebounds (10.3) per game.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

