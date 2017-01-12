Charges Dropped Against Former Fort Worth Veterinarian

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The former Fort Worth veterinarian accused of keeping dogs alive despite telling the owners that the pets had been euthanized was not indicted by a grand jury.

Criminal charges against Dr. Lou Tierce have been dropped.

Investigators charged Tierce with theft and animal cruelty in October 2014.

As a result, his veterinary license was suspended for five years.

The Harris family said Tierce secretly kept their dog alive for six months after they believed that the doctor put the animal down and sued him.

Former client Gary Stiggers told CBS11, “I haven’t had any bad experience, and the day I came by and saw all the cameras and things here, I was very shocked. Very shocked indeed.”

The doctor admitted to making some mistakes and to hoarding, but he had been desperately trying to get his veterinarian’s license back. Tierce had been practicing for 48 years.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)