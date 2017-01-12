Disabled Hit-And-Run Victim Faces Double Leg Amputation

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Coward without a heart.

It’s an accurate description of the hit-and-run driver of a pickup truck who ran over a disabled man outside an Oak Cliff restaurant Wednesday night.

Joey Salas finds out Friday morning if doctors will have to amputate his heavily bandaged legs.

“I’ve got a slight chance of losing my legs,” said Salas from his hospital bed.

The 42-year-old with cerebral palsy is popular around Oak Cliff, not only as an advocate for the disabled but also for his involvement with the Tejano music scene.

He had just left the La Calle Doce restaurant on Tuesday night and was pushing his wheelchair down 12th Street when he was struck by a white pickup truck that took off.

“I didn’t see nothing until the truck came real close,” said Salas. “My body’s defense mechanism kicked in and I don’t remember nothing.”

Salas woke up in the hospital surrounded by family and friends who are angry at whoever struck him and fled the scene.

“I think he’s a coward I can’t believe somebody would do something like that and leave him out there like a dead animal,” said Joey’s sister, Angie Dally.

“Apparently he doesn’t have a heart,” said Salas.

Salas said he can forgive the driver who crushed his legs but he worries about how he will be able to replace the motorized wheelchair he used to get around, including last year when he finally got his college degree.

“All my life I’ve been adapting to everything so I can adapt to that,” said Salas.

Witnesses have described the vehicle as a white Ford F150 with LED lights; not much for police to work with as they start the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Dallas Police Department.

While there are two GoFundMe pages in Joey’s name, his family and the hospital in charge of his care encourage people to donate here.

