Former NFL, Texas QB Vince Young Gets Probation In DWI Case

January 12, 2017 4:37 PM
Filed Under: Community Service, Drunken Driving, dwi, Tennessee Titans, Texas Longhorns, Vince Young

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Former Texas and NFL quarterback Vince Young has pleaded no contest and been sentenced to 18 months of probation for a 2016 drunken driving arrest in Austin.

Young was also fined $300 Thursday and ordered by Travis County Judge Elisabeth Earle to complete 60 hours of community service, the Austin American-Statesman reported.

He also must attend a drunken-driving class and install a device in his vehicle that won’t let it start if it detects alcohol on his breath.

According to the county attorney’s office, Young’s blood-alcohol concentration was three times the legal limit when tested after he was pulled over last Jan. 24 for erratic driving.

Young played six seasons in the NFL, most of it with the Tennessee Titans, after a brilliant career at Texas that included a national title in 2005.

He now works for the University of Texas promoting diversity and community engagement.

