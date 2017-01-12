North Texan Recounts Boston Marathon Bombing

CBS11[1]
CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA21[1]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here [...]
MeTv_212[1]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD_1080[1]
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-634-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
1053_theFan[1]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]

North Texan Recounts Boston Marathon Bombing

January 12, 2017 10:00 PM By Doug Dunbar
Filed Under: Boston Marathon, Boston Marathon bombing, Gerald Jackson, Lisa Bean, Patriot's Day

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH TEXAS (CBS11) – Gerald Jackson remembers it like it was yesterday. 2013. The Boston Marathon.

The North Texan had trained his sister Lisa Bean for months, to put her best on display at the legendary 26.2 mile run.

Gerald and Lisa’s parents were there as well. He and mom and dad had seen Lisa around mile 18.

Lisa Bean running 2013 Boston Marathon (Gerald Jackson)

Lisa Bean (middle) running 2013 Boston Marathon (Gerald Jackson)

Looking good. Looking strong. Once she went by, they hustled back to get to the finish line so they could see her cross.

Gerald said they were two blocks away, then they heard the first boom.

Lisa heard it, too. While she was on pace to cross the finish line, just about the same time the blasts went off, one of her achilles began to bother her down the final few mile stretch. She slowed. Then she walked a bit. That, could have made the difference for her.

She said it was hard to comprehend what she had heard. She said it was just weird, seeing the chaos, people everywhere in the streets.

As the reality of what had happened began to set in, Gerald and his parents tried to edge closer to the finish line, to find Lisa. The closest they ever got, was a block away.

“We saw people running toward us, and we were like, ‘what’s going on?'”

As the chaos unfolded, some of Lisa and Gerald’s friends were watching it all unfold on tv and online.  They were texting Gerald. No one saw Lisa. But at the same time, she was being diverted to a nearby park, with all the runners who were coming in after the blasts.

She remember that moment when she heard what had happened.

“people were saying there was a bomb. I just couldn’t comprehend. And all I could think about was oooh, my parents. My family, was at the finish line. “

As minutes turned to hours, Gerald and his parents became part of the sea of people desperately searching, waiting for any word.

What they didn’t know, was that Lisa and other runners, had been taken to safety at a nearby park.

She said it was very cold, but a lot of the nearby residents had begun to come into the park, with garbage bags. Bags the runners could use to cover up with, and stay warm.

For three hours, Gerald and his parents searched for Lisa. For three hours, Lisa wondered, and hoped, that her family was nowhere near the finish line when the bombs went off.

Finally, after hours of agonizing, Lisa used a strangers phone, to send a text to her mothers phone. The simple message, “I’m safe.”

When they all finally met back at the hotel, both Gerald and Lisa described a pretty tearful moment. And a grateful moment. Grateful that Lisa’s time had slowed toward the end. Grateful that Gerald’s mother had needed to slow down getting back to the finish line.

They were among the lucky. But what they lived through, and what they saw in the hours and days that followed, has left them all with a new perspective.

Gerald sums it up best.

“Life is short, and you don’t know when those moments happen. So take each moment every day, to appreciate the people in your life, the things you do, and the things you have.”

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

More from Doug Dunbar
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia