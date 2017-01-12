RJ Choppy: Packers Don’t Stand A Chance Against Cowboys

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

The Packers don’t stand a chance

Green Bay is a really good team, but let’s not go crazy and outthink the room that they’re so hot, therefore they’re better than the Cowboys.

Let’s look at a few numbers to show just why the Cowboys are the wrong team for the Packers to be facing.

The difference in Team Efficiency, a metric used by footballoutsiders.com, shows that the gap between the Cowboys and the Packers is as large as it is between the Packers and the…

wait for it…

Cincinnati Bengals.

Want more?

During their recent surge, the Packers haven’t faced ONE TEAM in the top half of the NFL in PPG. Meanwhile, I’m not sure if you’re aware of this or not, the Cowboys have the 5th best scoring offense in the NFL

How have the Packers done this year when facing teams with a Top 8 scoring offense? They’re 0-3. They also had losses to Top 15 offenses Washington and Tennessee.

(The folks at Bloggingtheboys.com did a nice job of illustrating this here if you’re a visual learner!!)

Meanwhile, when the Cowboys face a team with a potent offense, like Green Bay, Washington or Pittsburgh, they have won those games, and seemingly score at will at times during those contests.

It’s really not that hard to figure out. Football has never been about who is better this time of year, it’s never been about who the best QB is either. If it was, Marino and Peyton Manning would have 10 titles each.

Football this time of year is about matchups, and the teams that give the Cowboys problems are not the Packers or the Falcons of the world, it’s the Giants and their defense. Strength on strength.

There’s a reason the Cowboys hold a 66% chance of advancing based on the metrics. There’s a reason they are favored in Vegas. They are the better football team.

The quarterback can only do so much, and while Aaron Rodgers is terrific, he’s no better than Marino or Manning in their primes. Last time I checked, they never did it all alone, neither has Rodgers.

Vegas has already told us that the Cowboys are better by virtue of the point spread. Don’t outthink the room.

