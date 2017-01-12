Stars Join Other Teams In Trolling Of Chargers New Logo

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – The San Diego Chargers announced their plans to move to Los Angeles on Thursday morning.

What has gotten a lot of attention isn’t just the fact that the Chargers will join the Rams as LA’s second professional football team in two years, but the new logo the team drew up.

You can see in the picture above on the Chargers twitter account that the logo is eerily similar to the Los Angeles Dodgers logo, except it adds a lightning bolt to the end of it.

The whole ordeal sparked a trend among some teams to troll the Chargers new logo.

The Tampa Bay Lightning started out the fun with a tweet on their official twitter account Thursday.

*checks mentions*

*squints*

*clears throat* for the record, us & the @dodgers are just friends https://t.co/jBoJhZlYVD — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) January 12, 2017

The Dallas Stars followed by changing the Dallas Cowboys blue star logo to green. And SMU added a lightning bolt to the tail of their mustang to join the fun.

It’s not known if the team will continue with their current name and logo. Everything could easily change as owner Dean Spanos just made the decision to move.

We’ll see what happens, and in the meantime troll their new logo until they make a decision.

