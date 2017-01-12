Tasha’s KRLD To Do List January 12-15, 2017

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

Friday morning (1/13) from 10:30 to noon, the Museum Access Program: Re-Connections is happening at The Gates – Meadows Museum, 5900 Bishop Blvd. on the SMU campus. This free event involves those with early stage dementia, their care partners and family members. There will be coffee and light refreshments, a chance to explore the galleries, and enjoy an informal gallery activity. For more information call 214.768.3980.

Sunday (1/15) at the Meadows Museum at SMU, check out Drawing from the Masters. It is an afternoon of informal drawing instruction as artist Ian O’Brien leads you through the Meadows Museum’s galleries. Each session will provide an opportunity to explore a variety of techniques and improve drawing skills. Designed for adults and students ages 15 and older, and open to all abilities and experience levels. Drawing materials will be available, but participants are encouraged to bring their own sketchpads and pencils. Attendance is limited to 20 and is on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information call 214.768.4677.

Fill your three-day holiday weekend with cool stuff to do at the Perot Museum of Nature and Science (Jan. 14-16). It’s also the final weekend to “ooh and ah” at nearly 30 magnificent and massive gems in Giant Gems of the Smithsonian, which closes Jan. 17. Throughout the weekend, enjoy amaze-your-brain activities, live “science on the spot” demos, bookworm readings, science trivia and drop-in activities such as boo bubbles and robotics at select times on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Who says classical music and breakdancing don’t go together? Members of four-time World Breakdance Champions The Flying Steps will appear at the Oak Cliff Cultural Center Thursday, Jan. 12 from 5 – 7 p.m. to teach 20-30 Dallas breakdancing boys and girls some of their best moves. Breakdancing is one of three new sports recently added to the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires.

The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo opens this weekend (1/13) and runs through February 4. And be sure to be at Sundance Square Saturday (1/14) for the rodeo’s All Western Parade.

Award-winning comedian, talk-show host, sports commentator, actor, author, and television personality Dennis Miller is at Bass Hall tomorrow night. (1/12)

The Progressive International Motorcycle Show is at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center this weekend. (1/13-15)

There is a Friday the 13th Haunted House at Moxley Manor Haunted House. (1/13)

The Dallas Cowboys Rally Day is Saturday (1/14) at ATT Stadium.

Enjoy an Evening of Soul with Jeffrey Osbourne at Verizon Sunday night (1/15).

The Las Colinas Home Show is Saturday and Sunday (1/14-15) at the Irving Convention Center.

Michael Jackson tribute “Who’s Bad” is playing the House of Blues Friday night. (1/13)

