The Ones To Know: Erik Jorgensen

January 12, 2017 9:42 PM By Kaley O'Kelley
DALLAS (CBS11) – When the Dallas Cowboys play at home, Eric Jorgensen is the life of the party!

He’s the official Game Day DJ at AT&T Stadium when the Dallas Cowboys play at home.

The Cowboys are one of 10 teams Erik Jorgensen works with in the Metroplex year round.

Fans know him best as DJ EJ.

“I get butterflies still! At every game,” said Jorgensen.

Jorgensen rocks the house from the west end zone, where he uses every resource available to give fans a first class NFL fan experience.

“I wanna see people bobbin! I wanna see people’s heads movin’!”

For DJ EJ this isn’t just a job. It’s a lifestyle and one he loves.

“I’m always listening to songs and watching games thinking about what would I play here, so I’m always working,” said Jorgensen.

To keep the team amped up, he works one on on with players for requests.

“Guys like Witten and Romo who love classic rock.  Coach Garrett is a big classic rock fan!”

And he watches for moments during the game to play those songs.

“It’s a tricky puzzle to put together on game day,” said Jorgensen.

But its also one he’s proud to pull together for the Cowboys organization — One he calls top notch!

