150 Year Sentence For North Texas Man Who Molested Babysitter

ELLIS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Texas man was sentenced to 150 years in prison for sexually assaulting his children’s teenaged babysitter.

Daniel Paul Hammons had been charged with two counts of sexual assault of a child. Ellis County Assistant District Attorney Ricky Sipes explained that, “He was alleged to have sexually assaulted a babysitter that would come babysit his children for him. The babysitter was 14-years-old and he would take her back into a bedroom… the children’s bedroom.”

Sipes said Hammons, 33, would lock the door to bedroom and have sex with the girl. Hammons was given a $10,000 fine, sentenced to 75 years on each count and the judge ordered that the sentences run consecutively.

Sipes said it didn’t take long for a jury to find him guilty and hand down the sentence. “Our citizens here in Ellis County take these crimes against our children seriously and want to do what they can to protect the children down here.”

Hammons won’t be eligible for parole until 2076 when he will be 92-years-old.

