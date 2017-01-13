Businesses Near AT&T Stadium Already Winning

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ARLINGTON (CBS11) – When the Dallas Cowboys are doing well, so is Randy Ford.

The owner of J. Gilligan’s Bar & Grill, not far from AT&T Stadium, says the team’s success trickles out to the entire community.

“On game day, we will do three to four times the amount of sales,” he said.

“The girls that work here… they make tip money. They go to the Krogers and Walgreens and CVS so that money goes everywhere.”

To draw crowds, he offers free parking and shuttle rides to the stadium for $8 per person.

This Sunday, he expect 1,500 people will purchase a roundtrip ride.

“This is pretty much the ideal playoff matchup for the divisional round,” said Hank Wendorf at TicketSource.com.

He said the excitement around the game has fans willing to splurge.

If you want to be inside AT&T Stadium this Sunday, his advice – don’t wait.

“The day of the game tickets have become pretty scarce and the prices have been high,” said Wendorf.

