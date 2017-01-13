Dallas Cowboys Injury Report: Cowboys Finally Healthy For Playoffs

CBS11[1]
CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can […]
TXA21[1]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here […]
MeTv_212[1]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD_1080[1]
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-634-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
1053_theFan[1]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]

Dallas Cowboys Injury Report: Cowboys Finally Healthy For Playoffs

January 13, 2017 9:19 PM
Filed Under: Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, injury report, Jordy Nelson, Morris Claiborne, NFL

By Shawn Lealos

The Dallas Cowboys opened the season with Tony Romo out with an injury and Darren McFadden on the injured reserve. Two rookies took their places and stole their jobs. However, that was just the beginning, and the Cowboys had many injuries throughout the season that they somehow overcame to finish the season with a 13-3 record. Now, they are preparing to play the Green Bay Packers in the playoffs and had all active players practice for the first time this season. Here is a look at the Dallas Cowboys injury report heading into the divisional playoffs.

Morris Claiborne Back Full At Practice

After struggling early on in his professional career, it looked like Morris Claiborne  was finally figuring it out and proving that he belonged with the Cowboys. He was having the best season of his NFL career in 2016 until he injured his groin halfway through the season. This is the final year of his contract and he needs to prove he deserves to remain in Dallas—and the playoffs will be the platform for him to do so. However, Claiborne is returning to a team that suddenly has depth at his position.

Brandon Carr is playing great this season, Orlando Scandrick seems recovered from his season-long injury woes and rookie Anthony Brown has proven he belongs in the NFL. Claiborne will get a lot of playing time against the Packers, but Dallas doesn’t have to worry about pushing him too hard.

Defensive Line Healthy

The Dallas Cowboys got some bad news this past week when the NFL suspended defensive end Randy Gregory for a full year after missing a drug test while suspended for failing a previous drug test. As a result, they won’t have him for the playoffs. The good news is that they have a number of pass rushers returning from injuries that can fill in. Tyrone Crawford, Terrell McClain, DeMarcus Lawrence and Cedric Thornton all returned to practice this week.

Lawrence led the Cowboys in sacks in 2015 with eight and Crawford had 4.5 this season before his injury. To make things better, the Cowboys have come alive when it comes to rushing the quarterback thanks to the surging David Irving (4) and rookie Maliek Collins (5). With the healthy defensive linemen returning, this could be a long day for Aaron Rodgers.

Green Bay Loses Top Offensive Weapon

Aaron Rodgers will already have his work cut out for him, because the Green Bay Packers announced this week that they have ruled out starting wide receiver Jordy Nelson for this playoff game. Rodgers has said that he is comfortable with the Packers’ other receivers, but Nelson is a big loss. In the first 10 games of the season, Green Bay went 4-6. During that time, Jordy Nelson caught 53 passes for 663 yards. In the last six wins of the season, he caught 44 passes for 594 yards.

Nelson exploded when the Packers needed to win and helped push them into the playoffs. Rodgers will have to rely on Davante Adams and Randall Cobb to fill in the gap, and that will give Dallas the advantage in this game.

Dallas Cowboys Injury Report

Questionable:

  • (CB) Morris Claiborne (Groin) — Full Participation in Practice
  • (DE) Tyrone Crawford (Shoulder) — Limited Participation in Practice
  • (LB) Justin Durant (Elbow) — Limited Participation in Practice
  • (DE) Demarcus Lawrence (Back) — Limited Participation in Practice
  • (DT) Terrell McClain (Ankle) — Limited Participation in Practice
  • (T) Tyron Smith (Knee) — Limited Participation in Practice
  • (DT) Cedric Thornton (Ankle) — Limited Participation in Practice

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia