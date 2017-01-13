‘Drive-Thru Jedi’ Delights Chick-Fil-A Customers

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

EULESS (CBS11) – Chick-fil-A employee Teran Olsen has won over customers as he navigates traffic, armed with foam lightsabers.

Fans of his (and Star Wars) are quick to share his flips, spins and aerial crescent kicks on YouTube and Facebook.

Those talents have earned him many titles including ‘lightsaber choreographer’ and ‘drive-thru Jedi.’

During a Euless Chick-fil-A’s most desperate hour—the lunch time rush—the employee and Star Wars enthusiast stepped in to help coordinate traffic.

“I decided, ‘how about me? I can do it. I know martial arts. Maybe I can add some spunk to it,” said Olsen.

But don’t be fooled by his smile and good manners.

“I’m a Sith Lord fan. I do like the Jedi, but I’m more [in tune with] the dark side,” he said.

In his off time, he trains for lightsaber choreography competitions. On the clock, he keeps traffic moving, while delighting a captive audience.

“He’s so crazy cuz he drinks so much chocolate [milk],” said 5-year-old fan Nathan Hill.

Olsen admits to drinking three servings of chocolate milk daily to replenish his energy.

When you’re 5-years-old and a Star Wars fan, directing traffic with lightsabers, seems like the coolest job in the galaxy.

“I think I should become a traffic cop sometime and drink 3 chocolate milks a day,” Hill said.

For 23-year-old Olsen, a job where you can use lightsabers every day, is just about a perfect fit.

“I love it. It is awesome. It’s one of the things that helps me get up in the morning, knowing I can come here.”

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)