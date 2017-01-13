Girl Taken From Florida Hospital Found Alive 18 Years Later

January 13, 2017 11:56 AM
Filed Under: 18 years later, florida, Jacksonville, kidnapping, Missing Girl

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

Jacksonville, Fla (AP) – A newborn girl stolen from a Florida hospital 18 years ago has been found alive — and overwhelmed — in South Carolina, where police accused the woman who raised her of kidnapping.

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said Friday DNA analysis identified the young woman, who never knew that her birth name was Kamiyah Mobley. He said she’s in good health but understandably overwhelmed.

Police arrested 51-year-old Gloria Williams of Walterboro, South Carolina, on charges of kidnapping and interference with custody.

The sheriff said the woman’s birth family is rejoicing, but how and when to reconnect with them is up to the young woman.

She was only eight hours old when she was taken by a woman posing as a nurse from University Medical Center in 1998.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia